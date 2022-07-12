Pitso faces tough competition for CAF Coach of the Year award

Pitso Mosimane will face tough competition after he made the shortlist for the 2022 CAF Coach of the Year award.
The former Al Ahly coach has been shortlisted alongside Carlos Queiroz, Tom Sainfiet, Walid Regragui and Aliou Cisse for the continent’s most prestigious award.
Mosimane had led Ahly to another impressive year in the African competition that saw the Red Devils reach the CAF Champions League final for the third consecutive season.
However, they failed to make it three titles in a row after losing 2-0 to Wydad Casablanca in a final before he parted ways with Ahly, bringing his 20-month tenure in Egypt to an end.
"I am humbled to be one of the five nominees in coach of the year category," Mosimane told Sowetan through his agency. "It's truly an honour to be among these five great coaches."
Cisse guided Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) victory early this year, while Queiroz’s Egypt finished as runners-up in the final.
Belgian Saintfiet on the other side, helped Gambia to finish in the quarterfinals of the Afcon earlier this year, while Regragui guided Wydad to the Champions League victory after beating Ahly in the final.
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates were nominated in the Club of the Year category. The Buccaneers were rampant as they managed to make their way to the Confederation Cup final and lost to RS Berkane on penalties.
The Buccaneers are up against Petro de Luanda (Angola), Al Ahly (Egypt), Berkane (Morocco) and Wydad (Morocco) for the top award.
Ahly and Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau also made it to the shortlist for the Interclub Player of the Year.
Tau will come up against his teammates Aliou Dieng, Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed El Shenawy, and Tiago Azulao (Petro Atletico), Karim Konate (Asec Mimosas), Achraf Dari (Wydad), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad) and Zouheir El Moutaraji (Wydad).
The awards will be held on July 21 in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the final of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.
Image: Ladjal Jafaar/BackpagePix
