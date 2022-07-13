×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kwanda edges close to Birds' nest

Chippa have also shown interest in ex-Bucs defender

13 July 2022 - 07:45
Neville Khoza Journalist
Kwanda Mngonyama was released by Orlando Pirates.
Kwanda Mngonyama was released by Orlando Pirates.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kwanda Mngonyama is edging closer to securing a deal in DStv Premiership.

The defender was released by Orlando Pirates and has been training with Swallows with the hope of impressing them and earning a contract.

Mngonyama has also attracted interest from Chippa United, who unveiled Daine Klate as their new coach on Monday.

But it seems he has done enough to secure a contract with Swallows, a club he has been training with for a few days, according to sources close to him.

Swallows are expected to announce their new signings soon.

They have already secured the services of Waseem Isaacs and Keegan Allan, while they are currently talking to Thabang Sibanyoni and Thakasani Mbanjwa.

Mngonyama's agent Sizwe Ntshangase confirmed that there are teams that have shown interest but could not divulge them at this stage.

“We are currently working on something, but I can't know where and who we are currently talking to as we just want things to be finalised first,” Ntshangase explained to Sowetan.

“He is fine now in terms of confidence as he was training alone after he was released by Pirates. But we don’t want to dwell much on what happened last season. We are positive that he will get something before the end of the week."

Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa could not be reached for comment yesterday, while Mngonyama said he is not ready to speak to the media at the moment as he focuses on getting a new club.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns, Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits player made only nine appearances for Pirates last season.

Dlamini calls for optimism despite Kgatlana blow

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile "Sticks" Dlamini has urged the country to remain positive and trust all the squad members after the withdrawal of ...
Sport
15 minutes ago

Bafana out to claim Cosafa Cup again

As Bafana Bafana start defence of the Cosafa Cup title against Mozambique today at Princess Magogo Stadium (5pm), coach Helman Mkhalele says they are ...
Sport
20 minutes ago

Zambia and Namibia through to Cosafa Cup semifinals

Zambia and Namibia are through to the Cosafa Cup semifinals after they knocked out Botswana and Madagascar respectively in their quarterfinals at ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Banyana rocked by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of quarterfinal against Tunisia

Banyana Banyana have been rocked by a number Covid-19 cases ahead of their crucial Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinal against ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released