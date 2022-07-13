Kwanda Mngonyama is edging closer to securing a deal in DStv Premiership.
The defender was released by Orlando Pirates and has been training with Swallows with the hope of impressing them and earning a contract.
Mngonyama has also attracted interest from Chippa United, who unveiled Daine Klate as their new coach on Monday.
But it seems he has done enough to secure a contract with Swallows, a club he has been training with for a few days, according to sources close to him.
Swallows are expected to announce their new signings soon.
They have already secured the services of Waseem Isaacs and Keegan Allan, while they are currently talking to Thabang Sibanyoni and Thakasani Mbanjwa.
Mngonyama's agent Sizwe Ntshangase confirmed that there are teams that have shown interest but could not divulge them at this stage.
“We are currently working on something, but I can't know where and who we are currently talking to as we just want things to be finalised first,” Ntshangase explained to Sowetan.
“He is fine now in terms of confidence as he was training alone after he was released by Pirates. But we don’t want to dwell much on what happened last season. We are positive that he will get something before the end of the week."
Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa could not be reached for comment yesterday, while Mngonyama said he is not ready to speak to the media at the moment as he focuses on getting a new club.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns, Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits player made only nine appearances for Pirates last season.
Kwanda edges close to Birds' nest
Chippa have also shown interest in ex-Bucs defender
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
