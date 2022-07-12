Eastern Cape-based Chippa United confirmed yesterday that Daine Klate will step into the head coach position for the upcoming DStv Premiership season.
Klate, who had been cutting his teeth in coaching with the club's reserve team, will join the long list of coaches who have settled on the Chippa bench.
The appointment of a new head coach seemed imminent last week when interim coach Kurt Lentjies, who managed to save the club's Premiership status last season, was placed on special leave as Chippa stated they were conducting interviews for the head coach position.
Renowned names such as Ernst Middendorp and Dan Malesela were said to be at the forefront for the position, however, the Chilli Boys management opted to go with their homegrown candidate, Klate.
This will be Klate's first coaching position at Premiership level.
“Chippa United is pleased to announce the appointment of Daine Klate as the head coach for the 2022-2023 season," said the club in a media statement.
"Daine, a native of Ggebhera, is one of the most decorated players in SA football, having won many titles in the domestic league.
“Having acquired his Fifa B licence coaching credentials and now awaiting completion of his A licence, Daine has served as our DStv Diski Challenge coach over the course of two seasons and has performed extraordinarily well, finishing fourth in the 2021-2022 league. The team is also currently in the semifinals of the DStv Diski Shield," read the club statement.
Chippa also announced that the support staff of 37-year-old Klate will include Bruce July and Siya Gwambi.
Chippa hand Klate role of head coach
Ex-winger promoted from reserves side to replace Lentjies
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
