SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is confident he will help Thulani Hlatshwayo rediscover his form.
The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori on a one-year deal and reunited with Hunt.
Hlatshwayo, 32, parted ways with Pirates at the end of the season.
Having worked together at Bidvest Wits, Hunt said he would help the defender to get back to his old form, which saw him captain Bafana.
“You don’t become a bad player in a year, so I will get the best out of him again,” Hunt told Sowetan on Monday.
“He is the number one centre-back in the country so he just needs to get playing again and he will get going.”
Hlatshwayo was Hunt's first signing for the club and the coach said he has identified a few more players he will bring in.
Hlatshwayo, who comes with a wealth of experience, having played more than 300 domestic games and earned more than 30 caps for Bafana, said he will use his experience to help the club.
“SuperSport is a team that is known to win trophies and I hope I can share my experience, which means I have to work hard,” Hlatshwayo told the club's media department on Monday.
“There is competition in the team, which is good for the energy around the players as well as keeping the togetherness, and I will make sure I earn my right to play.”
Hlatshwayo said that he is also excited to reunite with Hunt and believes that having worked together before will help him rediscover his form.
“I feel good to reunite with coach Gavin. I know what kind of personality he is... I think SuperSport was the best team to join,” he said.
“We know each other and we won trophies together at Wits before, and I know what kind of character he is. He wants more. He wants everything."
Hunt promises to get Tyson back to his best
Coach and defender reunite at SuperSport
Image: SuperSport United FC/Twitter
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is confident he will help Thulani Hlatshwayo rediscover his form.
The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori on a one-year deal and reunited with Hunt.
Hlatshwayo, 32, parted ways with Pirates at the end of the season.
Having worked together at Bidvest Wits, Hunt said he would help the defender to get back to his old form, which saw him captain Bafana.
“You don’t become a bad player in a year, so I will get the best out of him again,” Hunt told Sowetan on Monday.
“He is the number one centre-back in the country so he just needs to get playing again and he will get going.”
Hlatshwayo was Hunt's first signing for the club and the coach said he has identified a few more players he will bring in.
Hlatshwayo, who comes with a wealth of experience, having played more than 300 domestic games and earned more than 30 caps for Bafana, said he will use his experience to help the club.
“SuperSport is a team that is known to win trophies and I hope I can share my experience, which means I have to work hard,” Hlatshwayo told the club's media department on Monday.
“There is competition in the team, which is good for the energy around the players as well as keeping the togetherness, and I will make sure I earn my right to play.”
Hlatshwayo said that he is also excited to reunite with Hunt and believes that having worked together before will help him rediscover his form.
“I feel good to reunite with coach Gavin. I know what kind of personality he is... I think SuperSport was the best team to join,” he said.
“We know each other and we won trophies together at Wits before, and I know what kind of character he is. He wants more. He wants everything."
Thembi Kgatlana ruled out as Banyana prepare for Tunisia
Sithebe happy to be back after big freeze
Ex-Orlando Pirates star Daine Klate is Chippa United’s new coach
Pogba returns to Juventus after leaving Manchester United
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos