Soccer

Hunt promises to get Tyson back to his best

Coach and defender reunite at SuperSport

12 July 2022 - 07:47
Neville Khoza Journalist
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt welcomes new signing Thulani Hlatshwayo to the club.
Image: SuperSport United FC/Twitter

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is confident he will help Thulani Hlatshwayo rediscover his form.

The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori on a one-year deal and reunited with Hunt. 

Hlatshwayo, 32, parted ways with Pirates at the end of the season.

Having worked together at Bidvest Wits, Hunt said he would help the defender to get back to his old form, which saw him captain Bafana.

“You don’t become a bad player in a year, so I will get the best out of him again,” Hunt told Sowetan on Monday.

“He is the number one centre-back in the country so he just needs to get playing again and he will get going.”

Hlatshwayo was Hunt's first signing for the club and the coach said he has identified a few more players he will bring in.

Hlatshwayo, who comes with a wealth of experience, having played more than 300 domestic games and earned more than 30 caps for Bafana, said he will use his experience to help the club.

“SuperSport is a team that is known to win trophies and I hope I can share my experience, which means I have to work hard,” Hlatshwayo told the club's media department on Monday.

“There is competition in the team, which is good for the energy around the players as well as keeping the togetherness, and I will make sure I earn my right to play.”

Hlatshwayo said that he is also excited to reunite with Hunt and believes that having worked together before will help him rediscover his form. 

“I feel good to reunite with coach Gavin. I know what kind of personality he is... I think SuperSport was the best team to join,” he said.

“We know each other and we won trophies together at Wits before, and I know what kind of character he is. He wants more. He wants everything."

Thembi Kgatlana ruled out as Banyana prepare for Tunisia

Banyana Banyana's chances of ending their Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) jinx are hanging by a thread as star forward Thembi Kgatlana has ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sithebe happy to be back after big freeze

New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has confidently predicted that Amakhosi will win trophies in the 2022/23 season.
Sport
5 hours ago

Ex-Orlando Pirates star Daine Klate is Chippa United’s new coach

Chippa United have appointed Gqeberha-born Daine Klate as their new coach for the coming season.
Sport
22 hours ago

Pogba returns to Juventus after leaving Manchester United

Ten years after Paul Pogba left Manchester United to sign with Italian side Juventus on a free transfer, history repeated itself on Monday as the ...
Sport
23 hours ago

