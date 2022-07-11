Eswatini, Botswana through to Cosafa Cup quarters as Angola, Lesotho crash out

Eswatini and Botswana are through to the quarterfinals of the Cosafa Cup as one of the favourites Angola and Lesotho were sent packing.

Eswatini defeated Lesotho by 2-0 to top Group B on Sunday while Botswana stunned Angola by 1-0 to go through.

Sandile Gamedze and Sabelo Dzinisa scored for Sihlangu Semnikati against Lesotho at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

Both sides came into the game with Lesotho needing just a draw to proceed to the next round while Eswatini needed a win.

Lesotho had won all their two matches while Sihlangu Semnikati were on four points after a win and a draw.