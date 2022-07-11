×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Eswatini, Botswana through to Cosafa Cup quarters as Angola, Lesotho crash out

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 11 July 2022 - 09:48
Sandile Gamedze of Eswatini challenged byt Thabo Mafatle of Lesotho during a Cosafa Cup match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Sunday.
Sandile Gamedze of Eswatini challenged byt Thabo Mafatle of Lesotho during a Cosafa Cup match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Sunday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Eswatini and Botswana are through to the quarterfinals of the Cosafa Cup as one of the favourites Angola and Lesotho were sent packing.

Eswatini defeated Lesotho by 2-0 to top Group B on Sunday while Botswana stunned Angola by 1-0 to go through.

Sandile Gamedze and Sabelo Dzinisa scored for Sihlangu Semnikati against Lesotho at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

Both sides came into the game with Lesotho needing just a draw to proceed to the next round while Eswatini needed a win.

Lesotho had won all their two matches while Sihlangu Semnikati were on four points after a win and a draw.

Former Bafana star Modise to manage talent as he launches new business venture

Former Bafana Bafana star player Teko “The General” Modise has launched a new talent management agency aimed at helping sports and other talented ...
Sport
1 day ago

Earlier in the day, Botswana completed their group stage with three wins in as many matches.

The Zebras beat Angola, who were tipped to go all the way in the tournament, by 1-0, thanks to a second half penalty by their goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko.

Botswana will face Zambia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday while Eswatini will play Senegal on Wednesday.

The other quarterfinal matches will see Madagascar face Namibia on Tuesday while the hosts, Bafana Bafana, will take on Mozambique on Wednesday.

In two dead rubber contests on Sunday, Malawi beat Mauritius 2-0 and Comoros claimed a 2-1 victory over Seychelles.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released