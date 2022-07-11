Eswatini, Botswana through to Cosafa Cup quarters as Angola, Lesotho crash out
Eswatini and Botswana are through to the quarterfinals of the Cosafa Cup as one of the favourites Angola and Lesotho were sent packing.
Eswatini defeated Lesotho by 2-0 to top Group B on Sunday while Botswana stunned Angola by 1-0 to go through.
Sandile Gamedze and Sabelo Dzinisa scored for Sihlangu Semnikati against Lesotho at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.
Both sides came into the game with Lesotho needing just a draw to proceed to the next round while Eswatini needed a win.
Lesotho had won all their two matches while Sihlangu Semnikati were on four points after a win and a draw.
Earlier in the day, Botswana completed their group stage with three wins in as many matches.
The Zebras beat Angola, who were tipped to go all the way in the tournament, by 1-0, thanks to a second half penalty by their goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko.
Botswana will face Zambia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday while Eswatini will play Senegal on Wednesday.
The other quarterfinal matches will see Madagascar face Namibia on Tuesday while the hosts, Bafana Bafana, will take on Mozambique on Wednesday.
In two dead rubber contests on Sunday, Malawi beat Mauritius 2-0 and Comoros claimed a 2-1 victory over Seychelles.