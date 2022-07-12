New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has confidently predicted that Amakhosi will win trophies in the 2022/23 season.
"Chiefs are a big team. I am happy with the quality we have in playing personnel. I think trophies are coming this coming season. We will try and win all the games," Sithebe told Chiefs' media department.
The 30-year-old midfielder, who will wear jersey No 6 at Naturena, joined the club from AmaZulu. Sithebe was frozen out at Usuthu after it emerged he had penned a pre-contract with Amakhosi, missing the entire second half of last season. The dreadlocked midfielder has opened up about the agony of being frozen out in Durban.
"There were a lot of negotiations for me to be finally here. It was tough being frozen out because I used to be a regular, playing all the games. It stressed me to find out that I was not going to play again until the upcoming season. My happiness is back now," Sithebe said.
Transferring to Amakhosi is a dream come true for the lad from Newcastle as he supported the club growing up. Sithebe has vowed to fight for the Amakhosi badge, adding that he will not tweak his style of play now that he's a Chiefs player.
"I am very happy to be here. I grew up supporting Kaizer Chiefs, so now I feel at home. I will fight for this badge. I have been playing in the PSL for a while now. I know who I am. I can promise our supporters that I will continue to be the player they know," Sithebe said.
Sithebe, who cut his professional teeth at Mbombela United in 2017, is among the seven newcomers at Naturena.
Chiefs also signed Zitha Kwinika, Yusuf Maart, Ashly du Preez, Dillon Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou.
Sithebe happy to be back after big freeze
Ex-AmaZulu midfielder promises Chiefs fans trophies
Image: Twitter
