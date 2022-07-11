×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Clubless Ernst could resurface at struggling Chippa

Malesela also in the running to renew ties with Mpengesi

11 July 2022 - 09:29
Neville Khoza Journalist
Ernst Middendorp former Maritzburg United coach.
Ernst Middendorp former Maritzburg United coach.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Ernst Middendorp has emerged as one of the candidates to make a return to Chippa United and replace Kurt Lentjies as the head coach.

Lentjies was placed on “special leave” on Friday.

Sowetan has been informed that the Chilli Boys are now negotiating with Middendorp, who is without a job after he parted ways with Maritzburg United at the end of the season.

“Middendorp is leading the race to take over at the club. They are currently talking,” a source told Sowetan.

“They have been negotiating for a while and if he agrees, he will join them. He is likely to be assisted by Fadlu Davids.”

Should the German tactician agree to join Chippa, it will be his second spell after he was in charge of the club between January and March 2015.

He guided Maritzburg to safety last season but the club decided to part ways with him, saying “they don’t want to be involved in relegation fights any more”.

Chippa, on the other hand, survived relegation by a whisker last season as they finished 14th in the DStv Premiership under Lentjies. He took over the coaching reins on an interim basis in November after the club parted ways with Gavin Hunt. The former player was in charge of the club for 20 matches but the Chilli Boys ended up in the same position as when he started.

The club now wants someone with experience for next season, hence the decision to place him on special leave.

Dan Malesela has also been linked with a return to the club as he is also without a job after his contract with Marumo Gallants was not renewed.

Chippa chair Siviwe Mpengesi and Middendorp could not be reached for comment on Sunday. 

'Mhango was mistreated at Pirates,' says Malawi coach Mario Marinica

Malawi head coach Mario Marinica says one of his best players, Gabadinho Mhango, was mistreated at Orlando Pirates.
Sport
1 day ago

'We could have done much better,' says Banyana coach Desiree Ellis

While Banyana Banyana have secured a quarterfinal spot in the Wafcon with a game to spare, coach Desiree Ellis feels her side could have done better ...
Sport
2 days ago

Chippa United places interim coach Kurt Lentjies on ‘special leave’ as they hunt for a new head coach

Trigger-happy Chippa United have placed their interim coach Kurt Leintjies on special leave while the club conducts interviews for the head coach ...
Sport
2 days ago

Moriri to use Shield to gauge team's readiness for new season

Mamelodi Sundowns reserves head coach Surprise Moriri wants to use the DStv Diski Shield to fine-tune his squad before the start of the Diski ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released