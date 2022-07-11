Ernst Middendorp has emerged as one of the candidates to make a return to Chippa United and replace Kurt Lentjies as the head coach.
Lentjies was placed on “special leave” on Friday.
Sowetan has been informed that the Chilli Boys are now negotiating with Middendorp, who is without a job after he parted ways with Maritzburg United at the end of the season.
“Middendorp is leading the race to take over at the club. They are currently talking,” a source told Sowetan.
“They have been negotiating for a while and if he agrees, he will join them. He is likely to be assisted by Fadlu Davids.”
Should the German tactician agree to join Chippa, it will be his second spell after he was in charge of the club between January and March 2015.
He guided Maritzburg to safety last season but the club decided to part ways with him, saying “they don’t want to be involved in relegation fights any more”.
Chippa, on the other hand, survived relegation by a whisker last season as they finished 14th in the DStv Premiership under Lentjies. He took over the coaching reins on an interim basis in November after the club parted ways with Gavin Hunt. The former player was in charge of the club for 20 matches but the Chilli Boys ended up in the same position as when he started.
The club now wants someone with experience for next season, hence the decision to place him on special leave.
Dan Malesela has also been linked with a return to the club as he is also without a job after his contract with Marumo Gallants was not renewed.
Chippa chair Siviwe Mpengesi and Middendorp could not be reached for comment on Sunday.
Clubless Ernst could resurface at struggling Chippa
Malesela also in the running to renew ties with Mpengesi
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images
