Soccer

Babina Noko struggling to replace tough Katsande

Ex-midfielder may be forced out of retirement

11 July 2022 - 09:36
Neville Khoza Journalist
Willard Katsande of Sekhukhune United.
Willard Katsande of Sekhukhune United.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

After agreeing to hang up his soccer boots and take up the position of brand ambassador at Sekhukhune United recently, Willard Katsande could be forced to make a quick return to playing again.

According to a source at the club, Katsande, 36, had agreed to retire from football but the club is now struggling to find his replacement.

Sekhukhune have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market, bringing in 13 new players ahead of the new season, but they have not found someone to replace the Zimbabwean international.

“The club is struggling to get a central midfielder and will be forced to bring Katsande back from retirement,” a source told Sowetan on Sunday.

“Katsande was asked to retire and take the brand ambassador position, which he had agreed to, but they are not finding his replacement. They initially wanted Ben Motshwari from Orlando Pirates, but he is expensive and the club cannot afford what Pirates are paying him.

“But we will see. In terms of new signings the club is done and I don’t see anyone coming. Even if they do, it will only be a central midfielder to replace Katsande. Other than that they won’t bring any new players as they are happy with what they have currently for coach Kaitano Tembo.”

Katsande joined Babina Noko from Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of last season and played a role in the club retaining its status in the DStv Premiership in their maiden season. He made 18 league appearances, scoring once.

He served Chiefs with distinction for well over a decade, making more than 300 appearances in the famous black and gold before joining Sekhukhune last year.

His impressive career includes two league titles and one MTN8 trophy. Katsande could not be reached for comment.

