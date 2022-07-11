×

Ex-Orlando Pirates star Daine Klate is Chippa United’s new coach

By Alvin Reeves - 11 July 2022 - 14:45
Daine Klate has been appointed head coach of Chippa United.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Chippa United have appointed Gqeberha-born Daine Klate as their new coach for the coming season.

The club announced the posting on their social media account on Monday afternoon, quashing rumours that either Dan Malesela or Ernst Middendorp would take over the reins.

Former Bafana Bafana star Klate will fill the post vacated by Gavin Hunt, who parted ways with the Chilli Boys last year.

Former Chippa midfielder Kurt Lentjies stepped into the role when Hunt departed and took charge of 20 games. He was placed on special leave by Chippa last week while the club recruited Klate.

The Eastern Cape club said: “Chippa United is pleased to announce the appointment of Daine Klate as the head coach for the 2022-2023 season. Daine, a native of Ggebhera, is one of the most decorated players in SA football, having won many titles in the domestic league.

“Having acquired his Fifa B licence coaching credentials and now awaiting completion of his A licence, Daine has served as our DStv Diski Challenge [reserve team] coach over the course of two seasons and has performed extraordinarily well, finishing fourth in the 2021-2022 league.”

The 37-year-old former left winger played for, and won numerous trophies with, clubs including SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Chippa in a senior playing career spanning 15 years, from 2004 to 2019.

Klate will be assisted by Bruce July and Siya Gwambi. 

