Loan move a stepping stone for Radiopane – Qhogi

Orlando Pirates reserves coach Mandla Qhogi has backed young prospect Boitumelo Radiopane to shine during his season-long loan spell at Cape Town Spurs.
Radiopane's parent club confirmed last month that the promising striker will join Shaun Bartlett's side for the 2022/23 campaign in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
After a stellar season in the DStv Diski Challenge, netting 24 goals to be the top goalscorer and winning the player of the season accolade, many had tipped him to be in the plans of the Pirates first team but the Bucs management opted to send him out on loan.
The 20-year-old has been earmarked as a future star based on his ability and how dominant he has been in youth development football. The next logical step for him is to play football in a first-team set-up to grow tactically, physically and mentally, hence the move to Ikamva.
Qhogi, who has overseen the development of Radiopane over the years, believes the loan move will be beneficial to the youngster.
“I think it's a good thing for him to go out on loan so that he can be able to adjust to playing at the higher level,” said Qhogi.
“If it'll be possible for him to get minutes at Spurs, it'll benefit the club because when he comes back he will be familiar with playing at a higher level.
“One of the things we said to him is he mustn't put himself under pressure. We know his capabilities. He just has to continue working hard and score goals,”
Often youth prospects struggle to translate the form they display in the development structures when they get promoted to the first team. Others get kept in the system and peak late.
As a development coach, Qhogi shed light on the matter and explained why his prodigy will be good once the call to join the first team comes.
“It's up to the player. Some players, once they get promoted they start relaxing and do not push and you'll find with others once they get that opportunity they raise their level,” explained Qhogi.
“I think Boitumelo is on the level of playing in the senior team. Given time he will graduate and fit the profile the first-team coaches are looking for. I think he's capable of playing at any time. We just need to monitor him and see how he adapts at the senior level.”
