Mntambo, Mabasa aim to resurrect careers at Sekhukhune

New Sekhukhune United signing Linda Mntambo has promised to resurrect his career after an indifferent spell at Orlando Pirates.

The attacking midfielder was confirmed as Babina Noko's new signing yesterday alongside Tshegofatso Mabasa, Denwin Farmer, Elias Mokwana, Abednego Mosiatlhaga and Tshepo Mokhabi.

“I’m happy to have joined Sekhukhune. I'm here to add to what the team already has. We want to have a good season and add to the points that the team achieved last campaign,” Mntambo told the club media department yesterday.

“Hopefully, we can get more points, turn our losses into draws and turn our stalemates into wins and get more wins to make our fans happy.

“I’m here to play football, not promising anything, but 110% on the field commitment and hard work. That is what I will bring into the team, honest work onto the field, nothing less and nothing more.”

The 33-year-old added that he wants to enjoy his football again and that he wants to make everyone who supported him happy.

“Thanks to the chairman [Simon Malatji] for giving me the opportunity to join the team. I’m quite happy even with the reception from the coaches, the players have been warm and welcoming,” he said.

“I have already felt at home on my first day today [yesterday]. A tough session we had but excited about my new journey. It is my new chapter and I just want to write my name into the history books.

“I want to make a statement and make sure that I make myself happy and my family proud and the community that I come from and above all, the team.

“I want to do well individually and together as a team. I hope we can achieve the goals that we set together and I hope the season brings happiness.”

Meanwhile, Mabasa, who joined the club on a season-long loan, promised not to disappoint Sekhukhune for the faith they showed in him.

“It's a great honour to be part of this growing club. What the supporters can expect from me is definitely dedication and scoring goals as well,” Mabasa said.

“But most importantly for me to enjoy my football. I’m grateful to the chairman for the opportunity he is giving me and the welcoming that I received from the other players and the technical team as well as the coaches.”