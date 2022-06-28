Downs return in July not top of February's mind

After helping Swallows survive relegation by winning the play-offs, talented goalkeeper Jody February says he won't be disappointed if he doesn't return to star-studded parent club Mamelodi Sundowns in the new season.

Since joining Sundowns from Ajax Cape Town in 2020, February has never featured for the club in an official fixture, spending the last two seasons on loan at Cape Umoya and Swallows.

The Tshwane giants have four goalkeepers, Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, Reyaad Pieterse and Ricardo Goss, hence February hasn't been given a chance.

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams is rumoured to be on the verge of also joining Sundowns, meaning February's chances of ever featuring for the side are now slimmer than before. The 26-year-old former SA youth international has insisted he won't feel hard done by if he doesn't go back to Sundowns.

“I don't think I will be disappointed if I don't return to Sundowns for the upcoming season. I will take it as it comes because in football I know anything is possible,” February, who started all four of the Birds' play-off games, told Sowetan.

Having penned a five-year deal two years ago, February's Sundowns contract expires in 2025. By the look of things, the lad from the Mother City will spend another season at Swallows after a decent individual 2021/22 campaign. February has temporarily taken his mind off football.

“I can't say anything about my future at the moment because nothing has been contacted to me or to my agent. For now I am just happy to be home, enjoying quality time with my family in Cape Town,” said February.

“My mind isn't really in football but in the next week or so I will start thinking about where I'll possible be for next season. It was a stressful season for us as Swallows, so we needed this rest before we focus on the upcoming season.”