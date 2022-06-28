Malesela frustrated as jobs elude him

Dan Malesela is getting frustrated as he has not been approached by any team since his contract with Marumo Gallants was not renewed.

Malesela has been linked with a move to Royal AM, alongside Gavin Hunt, Owen Da Gama and Cavin Johnson. The position became vacant when John Maduka left Royal for Maritzburg United.

Malesela is unemployed after Gallants decided against renewing his contract at the end of the season. This was in spite of him guiding them to 10th place finish in the DStv Premiership and reaching the Nedbank Cup final, which they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.

It appears Johnson and Hunt are the favourites for the Royal job coach.

“I’ve not been approached and nothing has happened so far,” Malesela told Sowetan yesterday.

“It is getting frustrating because people are opening up [and nothing is happening], so I’m getting a bit frustrated. There should be something, but I’m confident that I will get something.”

Thwihli Thwahla were expected to unveil the new coach and players today, but sources have told this paper that Johnson is leading the race for the head coach job.

Johnson has also been without a club since he left Egypt's Al Ahly in October last year. Since then, he had been linked with moves to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates but nothing has materialised.

“Johnson is now the favourite to take over at Royal as the club feels his experience in the CAF Champions League will help them when they start their Confederation Cup campaign,” a source said.

“But don’t rule Hunt out as anything can still happen. Hunt is also experienced having guided Chiefs to the semifinal of the Champions League and with the club going to participate in the Confederation Cup, he may still get a job.”

Hunt has also been without a team after he parted ways with Chippa United in December, but he recently dismissed the speculation, telling this paper that he was not speaking to anyone.

Royal CEO Sinky Mnisi refused to comment yesterday.