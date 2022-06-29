×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Steyn confirms her entry for Durban 10km

'I just want to run fast'

By Sowetan Reporter - 29 June 2022 - 07:43
SA Marathon record holder Gerda Steyn has set a goal to improve on her 2019 Durban 10K time.
SA Marathon record holder Gerda Steyn has set a goal to improve on her 2019 Durban 10K time.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

SA marathon record holder Gerda Steyn has set a goal to improve on her 2019 time at the Absa Run Your City Durban 10K on July 10.

“I just want to run fast and run faster than in Durban in 2019,” Steyn said. 

“It is a great honour to have Gerda choose to race in Durban,” said Michael Meyer, MD of Stillwater Sports and founder of the Run Your City Series.

“Gerda is one of SA’s most popular runners and does get invited to many of the world's bigger high-profile races, so for her to choose to race in the series shows just how important the series is to both international and South African athletes alike."

Steyn broke the SA marathon record of 2:26.35 of Colleen de Reuck that had stood since 1996. She achieved the feat when she ran 2:25.28 in April last year at the Sienna Marathon in Italy and cemented her position in the SA squad to compete at the Olympic Marathon in which she finished 15th.

Steyn has also run the fastest marathon on home soil, clocking 2:26.25 in Cape Town last year.

This year, she broke the 33-year-old Two Oceans Ultra Marathon course record set by the legendary Frith van der Merwe. But as much as she is lauded for her marathon and ultra performances, Steyn is also a fierce competitor over the shorter distances. In 2020, Steyn ran 5km in 15:45 to become the fourth-fastest South African over the distance. Only Elana Meyer, De Reuck and Dominique Scott-Efurd have gone faster.

Nare outsprints Johannes to win Durban 10km race

It was a case of swapping positions in the second Spar 10km women’s Grand Prix in Durban yesterday, with Ethiopian Tadu Nare taking the first ...
Sport
2 days ago

Records expected to tumble in Durban's 10km women's race on Sunday

Organisers of the SPAR Women’s 10km Grand Prix series are expecting records to tumble in the second leg of the popular women-only road race in Durban ...
Sport
1 week ago

Golden Xaba off to African champs with confidence

After successfully defending her ASA Half Marathon Championships title over the weekend, road running ace Glenrose Xaba has set her sights on doing ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Strong field for SPAR Women's 10km Grand Prix opener in Gqeberha

The SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge returns to action in Gqeberha on Saturday with a strong field that includes two recent Grand Prix winners - Helalia ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released