'This is my last term as Safa president,' says Danny Jordaan

After being elected for a third term as president of the SA Football Association (Safa), Danny Jordaan has promised this will be his last term.

The 70-year-old Jordaan outmuscled challengers Ria Ledwaba, who has vowed that she won't rest until the re-elected president is completely out of football, and Solly Mohlabeng with an overwhelming majority of the votes.

Jordaan received 186 votes, Ledwaba received 27 and Mohlabeng just eight votes in the elections that took place at a Safa elective congress at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

In the build-up to the elections, Jordaan had a number of people calling for him to vacate office as they felt he is not good for the growth of SA football.