Mixed legacy for Jordaan as he's set to extend rule to 14 years

Danny Jordaan is likely to be returned to office as SA Football Association (Safa) president for a third term ending in 2027 after tomorrow's elective congress, but what has he really achieved in his previous two terms?

While Bafana Bafana have gone to rack and ruin under Jordaan, the state of women's football has been on the mend and that can be counted as a highlight of his reign.

Jordaan, who has been in office since 2013, is odds-on to win a third term when the elections take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, fending off the challenge of Ria Ledwaba, a national executive committee (NEC) member and Safa deputy president, alongside Safa Tshwane head honcho Solly Mohlabeng.

The decline of Bafana has stained Jordaan's tenure as Safa president. The men's senior national side has qualified for only two of the five Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) editions under Jordaan. In the Afcon finals in 2013, where Bafana were eliminated in the quarterfinals, SA secured their berth as hosts, hence it doesn't count as a qualification.

In 2015, Bafana qualified for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea but never made it out of the group stages after losing twice and drawing once.

In 2017, they couldn't book their ticket to Gabon, before qualifying for the following Afcon in Egypt two years later. They punched above their weight, eliminating the hosts before they crashed out of the competition in the quarterfinals. SA didn't qualify for this year's edition in Cameroon.

Bafana have never qualified for a World Cup under Jordaan, missing out on the Brazil edition in 2014 and Russia 2018. SA are also not going to this year's edition in Qatar.

Hugo Broos is the fifth Bafana coach to be hired by Jordaan in nine years after stints by Gordon Igesund, Shakes Mashaba, Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki.

Under Jordaan, Bafana have been so average that they have struggled to beat minnows like Seychelles and Mauritania when it mattered the most. The protracted dispute between Safa and the SA Schools Football Association has also dealt Jordaan's reign a huge blow, stalling the development of future stars.

It didn't help that he was cited by his former right-hand men as disruptive to Safa governance. Last year, Sunday World reported the Safa boss was being investigated for the Fun Valley Project. However, Jordaan has always denied these allegations.

Women's football has also been on the rise during his tenure.

In 2019, Banyana qualified for their maiden Fifa World Cup. The establishment of the Hollywoodbets Super League is another good thing that has happened under his watch.

Jordaan's predecessors

Mluleki George: 1991-1992

Lesole Gadinabokao: 1992-1994

Solomon "Stix" Morewa: 1994-1997

Molefi Oliphant: 1997-2009

Kirsten Nematandani: 2009-2013

By the time his third term ends in 2027, Jordaan would have been in charge for 14 years

How they will vote.

·From 52 regions, each will have three delegates, but only one will be able to vote.

· There will also be associate members [SA police, Safca, USSA, SAMLFA, SA masters, Deaf and disable], they will have two delegates and only one can vote.

· There is also a special member in the form of Premier Soccer League who will have six delegates and only one will be able to vote.

· NEC and regional members will also have two delegates and one will be able to vote.· From all these 28 votes will be enough to win the presidency.