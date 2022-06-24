Final whistle for veterans Hlungwani, Tinyani

Following his retirement from refereeing, veteran referee Victor Hlungwani will not be lost in football.

Sowetan has learnt that Hlungwani, who started refereeing in 1991 at the age of 15 before joining Safa in 1992, will be part of Safa referees from next season.

Safa confirmed yesterday that Hlungwani, together with Phillip Tinyani, are retiring from the game. But according to insiders, Safa will create a position for Hlungwani to be part of the referees and will confirm his exact role once an agreement with him has been reached.

“They [Safa] don’t want to lose him as they feel he has done a lot for football in the country, so we will have to wait and see what will happen,” a source, who didn't want to be quoted on record, told Sowetan.

Due to the current PSL cut-off age for referees being 47, Hlungwani had to retire now as he will turn 47 on February 4 next year.

He also revealed that he suffered two hamstring injuries this past season and felt this is the right time for him to do so and that he was not aware if Safa are planning something for him.

“I don’t know about that as I have not been told anything, but I’m retiring because I got two hamstring injuries this year and didn’t want to go next year and fail a fitness test,” Hlungwani told Sowetan.

“It is better you retire while you are still on top. So, that’s the decision I took and I’m happy with my achievement."

In the 2011/12 season, Hlungwani was voted the PSL Referee of the Year. He made his PSL debut in the 2002/03 season when he officiated in the Nedbank Cup match between Santos and Island.

He has served in the top-flight football with distinction for 20 years and until recently, was on the Fifa international panel.

Tinyani made his PSL appearance in the 2003/04 season and has served in the top flight for the past 19 years.

Safa chair of referees Natasha Tsichlas wished the duo well. "On behalf of Safa president, Danny Jordaan, and the football fraternity, I would like to thank the two for their professionalism and dedication to the game.

"I hope with their wealth of experience, Safa will continue to utilise their experience in producing the future generation of referees," Tsichlas told the Safa media department.