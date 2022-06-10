‘We know what to do against Liberia’ — Bafana coach Broos as he surveyed the wreckage

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was not disappointed with the team's performance in the defeat to Morocco during the 2023 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Bafana threw away their 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to the North African side in a Group K fixture at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Thursday night.

Lyle Foster scored for SA after eight minutes of play before Youssef En-Nesyri equalised for the hosts after 51 minutes and Ayoub El-Kaabi netted the winner three minutes from time.

Broos said while it is disappointing to lose the match, he believes the performance was fine.

“For a moment I thought we could win the game and after the first goal we conceded, I thought I would still be happy with one point and they got the second goal close to the end of the game. It’s just disappointing,” said Broos.