Soccer

Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale flies to Cairo for make-or-break meeting

10 June 2022 - 12:10
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and manager Moira Tlhagale during a press conference at BMW Midrand in Johannesburg on June 3 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane’s manager Moira Tlhagale is on her way to Cairo for the potentially make-or-break meeting between the club's board and her client this weekend.

Mosimane, who led the Red Devils to back-to-back Caf Champions League trophies in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, had a virtual meeting with Ahly’s board and president Mahmoud El Khatib on Tuesday and there is another one scheduled for Saturday night.

Mosimane could not attend the meeting in person on Tuesday as he is in Morocco attending a Confederation of African Football (Caf) coaching course, but he returns to Egypt on Saturday afternoon.

Tlhagale represents Mosimane and his fellow SA technical team members — fitness guru Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analysis coaches Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon.

“I can confirm I am going there to support my team because there is a big meeting that has been called and has been publicised,” Tlhagale told TimesLIVE.

“Similarly, when they left SA I left with them to make sure everything was fine. It is not the first time I am going to Egypt when there are issues between the club and the coach that needs to be sorted out.

“As the manager, I will have meetings with club officials to iron them out, now that there is this board meeting that has been publicised.

“There have been many board meetings that were unpublicised. I am going there to support my team so that if they need advice I am next to them.”

According to media reports in Egypt, other topics to be discussed during the meeting will be the futures of Rangoaga, Matlaba and Solomon, who arrived at the club with Mosimane.

