‘Sleeping giants’ Tuks raring to rejoin big boys

The University of Pretoria defender Keegan Allan says Wednesday’s PSL playoffs match against Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium has the potential to transform their lives should they win it.

The university side is on pole position in the mini league, leading with five points from three games. On its tail are the Birds, who are on four points after the same number of games played.

Tlisane Motaung’s side were done a favour by the now-eliminated Cape Town All Stars, who shocked Swallows to a 2-1 defeat at the weekend, putting AmaTuks in an advantage going into the last day.

With the stakes high, AmaTuks need to at least hold Swallows to earn promotion and regain their Premiership status to they lost in 2016 through relegation.

Allan has called the game a life or death situation as it has the potential to change their fortunes.

“For us, it’s a life or death game as it can transform many players’ lives. We have to go in there with a clear mind and conscious and not worry about anything other than getting a result. We are only worried about ourselves, just as much as we can win it, they can win it and know that.

“So we are in our own race, we are going to do what we do best. We won’t change our styles or priorities, we know what we have to do, we know what we do best,” he said.

With Premiership football in touching distance, Allan says everyone in the camp must give 200% on Wednesday at the Pretoria venue.

“Every player in the country wants to be playing in the Premiership. Now that we have that opportunity to go play there, every player must give 200%,” Allan said.

“This is what every player in the team and technical staff wants. Tuks is a sleeping giant, it deserves to play in the DStv Premiership. Every single player is pushing, we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Swallows nothing less than a win to retain their elite league status.