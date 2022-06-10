‘Utter rubbish’: Safa president Danny Jordaan comes out swinging on Hawks’ Fun Valley investigation

Jordaan is accused of allegedly inflating the amount Safa paid when it bought the Fun Valley Pleasure Resort property south of Johannesburg to turn it into a national technical centre.

Suspended Safa national executive committee member Malesela “Willie” Mooka opened a case that is being investigated by the Hawks.

The allegation is that the price was inflated from R30m to a whooping R65m, and high-ranking former Safa officials, including Mooka, have put the blame on Jordaan.

However, the president has come out swinging and said those allegations are “rubbish” and said he is willing to share all the Fun Valley Project documents with the media.

“It’s rubbish, it’s utter rubbish. I will give you all the records and you will look at it,” Jordaan said.