Soccer

Akpeyi ‘expected’ Chiefs to let him go

Goalie says he is open to other offers

13 June 2022 - 08:49
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs has accepted his fate to part ways with the club.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Daniel Akpeyi has taken his Kaizer Chiefs exit on the chin, hoping he’ll return to the club in a different capacity in the future.

Akpeyi, who’ll be turning 36 in August, will see his Chiefs contract expire at the end of this month and Amakhosi have confirmed they’re not retaining him alongside 10 other players – including Bernard Parker, Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro, among others.

“It’s not a new thing for me that I have to move from club to club. It’s something I take in good faith. Chiefs have been a family to me. The environment was conducive. Hopefully, someday there’ll be something that will bring me back to the club because they’re my family,” Akpeyi told Sowetan.

Akpeyi said he expected Chiefs’ decision to let him go. “I was kind of expecting that my contract will not be renewed but I was hoping that they might keep me. As a professional I must do my job and I mustn’t stress about what will happen in future ... I did just that,” the Nigerian international said.

Akpeyi joined Amakhosi from Chippa United in 2019. He made 69 appearances for Chiefs, conceding 61 goals with just 27 clean sheets. The outgoing shot-stopper concedes he could have done better.

“My numbers aren’t looking good. I think I could have done better in terms of the clean sheets but I am proud still that I played for Chiefs and contributed here and there.”

Akpeyi also opened up about being linked to Sekhukhune United. The former Chippa keeper isn’t really choosy as to where he wants to play next term. “So far there’s nothing concrete.

"It’s normal that I am talking to a few interested teams including Sekhukhune. I am open to everything... it doesn’t matter if I remain in the PSL or I go back to Nigeria,” he said.

