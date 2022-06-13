More casualties expected as Bucs cut out deadwood

With Orlando Pirates understood to be preparing to let go of a number of playing personnel, Sihle Ndebele looks at those who are likely to get the chop. Gabadinho Mhango and Thulani Hlatshwayo have already departed.

Nkanyiso Zungu

Pirates suspended Zungu after he was charged by police in March. The midfielder's deal only expires in June next year but it is unlikely that Pirates will keep him given his off-field antics. It is believed police charged him for a gender-based violence case.

Wayne Sandilands

Sandilands' contract expires at the end of this month. By the look of things, Pirates will not renew the 38-year-old goalkeeper's deal. The Sea Robbers are believed to be chasing SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams, where they face a stiff competition from Mamelodi Sundows for his signature. Sandilands never featured even in a single game in the just-concluded term.

Kwanda Mngonyama

Despite the fact that his contract only expires in June next year, Mngonyama will not be at Pirates next season, Sowetan has learnt. Pirates have already bought Tapelo Xoki from AmaZulu to widen options at centre-back. Mngonyama only featured in six games across all competitions in the 2021/22, his maiden, season at the club as Olisah Ndah and Happy Jele were always preferred ahead of him.

Collins Makgaka

Makgaka still has a year remaining on his Pirates contract. However, the attacking midfielder is reportedly on his way out. Last term he scored two league goals and grabbed two assists from nine league appearances. A loan move cannot also be ruled out for Makgaka.

Terrence Dzvukamanja

Dzvukamanja boasts only four goals from 57 games he has played for Pirates since joining from now-defunct Bidvest Wits in 2020. This does not make a good reading for a striker, hence it is believed Pirates aim to release him though his contract only expires in June next year.

Bongani Sam

The talented left-back has struggled to break into the Pirates XI in the past two seasons. Injuries have also contributed to Sam's struggles. It's an open secret that Sam himself wants to try his luck elsewhere, having previously asked Benni McCarthy to sign him when he was still coaching AmaZulu. Sam played just five league games in the 2021/22 season. Sam's contract expires at the end of this month and he has been linked to SuperSport United.

Tebogo Tlolane

Tlolane played just two league games in the just wrapped-up term. It is said that his deal also lapses at the end of this month. Indications are that the Sea Robbers will not renew it.