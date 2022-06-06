Kerr prays Birds get a favour from All Stars

Swallows head coach Dylan Kerr says he’s tired of shouting at his players for missing goalscoring opportunities, after they played to a goalless draw against the University of Pretoria in the PSL playoffs on Saturday at the Tuks Stadium.

During the DStv Premiership season, Swallows’ achilles heel was their inability to score. That problem has followed them to the PSL playoffs.

They scored a lowly 22 goals in their 30 games, a tally matched by five other teams. Kerr suggests that there’s a culture in SA football where players are allowed to miss chances and are not held accountable.

“They have to take it more seriously when they do the work. I don’t mind the laughter and banter in training but when you do crossing and finishing, nine times out of 10 they miss the target,” said Kerr.

“I’m tired of shouting and screaming at them. It’s all about standards. It’s a trend here to see missed chances from a lot of clubs, and easy chances.

“Players don’t have the right mental attitude to take in training what they need to do to finish in games. We keep trying to get them to concentrate and be responsible with the finishing product,” he said in his post-match interview.

After taking a point in their away game at AmaTuks, Swallows find themselves second on the playoffs table with four points, behind Tuks.

Swallows will be keeping tabs on AmaTuks’ next game on Wednesday against Cape Town All Stars at the Tuks Stadium at 3pm. Kerr is hoping that All Stars, who are pointless, will turn up and do them a favour.

“We’re hoping Cape Town All Stars come to the party. They’re still in it, they have to win,” said Kerr.

“It’ll be tough for them. If they can deal with the long ball, which is the way Tuks play, then they’ll do OK. They have to take their chances.”