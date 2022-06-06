×

Soccer

Union concerned as nearly 50 PSL players lose jobs in a week

Safpu to offer support amid jobs bloodbath

06 June 2022 - 09:37
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Augustine Mulenga was aved by AmaZulu.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The mass exodus of players from different PSL teams has divided opinion as some feel clubs are being unfair to some players, while others commend them for cutting costs after Covid-19.

Barely two weeks after the conclusion of the season, AmaZulu top the chart of mass exodus, having let go of 15 players, with Sekhukhune United in second place after releasing 14.

Kaizer Chiefs are letting go of 11 players, Maritzburg United also had a grand clear-out with eight players leaving The Team of Choice. This takes the number of players who lost their jobs just last week to 46 and there's no counting against more departures this week. 

Many other Premiership outfits such as Orlando Pirates, Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns, among others, are expected to release playing personnel too. While there is a huge possibility that some of these now jobless players will be recycled by other clubs, others, given age and injury records, will struggle for employment.

Being released caught some of the PSL players off guard. Augustine Mulenga is on record saying he was shocked to learn that AmaZulu were releasing him while he is still injured. Clayton Daniels also did not see his exit from Maritzburg United coming.

South African Football Players Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said they were ready to help these players deal with the psychological effect of this, advocating them to pen pre-contracts elsewhere to avoid being discarded unexpectedly.

"We'll continue to advocate for the rights of the players. It's sad to see so many players losing jobs but there's nothing we can do if clubs decide against renewing players' contracts. We offer psychological help and players must not be scared to approach us because it can be difficult to deal with losing your job when you weren't expecting it,'' Gaoshubelwe said.

"We encourage players to ask early if clubs will keep them or not. They must also not be scared to sign pre-contracts elsewhere when they enter the last six months of their existing contracts. This is within their rights and it can avoid the stress of facing unemployment.'' 

