Tuks confident promotion still in their hands despite draw

University of Pretoria head coach Tlisane Motaung is confident they can manage to control proceedings in the PSL playoffs in their last two games as they hope to get promotion to the DStv Premiership.

AmaTuks are currently on top of the log standings in the playoffs, ahead of Swallows by a one-goal difference. Both teams have managed to get four points, getting a win and draw in their opening two games. Cape Town All Stars are part of the mini-league and they are rock bottom with zero points after two games.

Motaung’s side played to a goalless draw against Swallows at the Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

“Playing against Swallows was going to be difficult. They want to stay in the Premiership and we want to get promoted,” said Motaung.

“It wasn’t going to be easy. One has to give credit to the boys. They stuck in and fought. A draw is a fair result,” he said.

The playoffs have now reached the return fixture stage. AmaTuks are left with two games; a home game on Wednesday against All Stars at the Tuks Stadium at 3pm, and their last match will be away at Swallows on June 15.

For Tuks to have a realistic chance of making it to the top flight, they will need six or four points and a superior goal difference. Motaung is well aware of what they need to do and he is confident they will remain in pole position until the race to the Premiership is over.

“The possibility is there; it’s in our hands,” said Motaung on his team’s prospect of being promoted.

“Our next match is All Stars at home, which will be a difficult match. As long as we keep on pushing, we’ll see what comes.”