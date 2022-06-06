×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Tuks confident promotion still in their hands despite draw

University side reckon four points will suffice

06 June 2022 - 09:52
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Kagiso Malinga of Swallows FC and Aupa Moeketsi of University of Pretoria during the PSL Promotion Playoff match between University of Pretoria and Swallows FC at ABSA Tuks Stadium.
Kagiso Malinga of Swallows FC and Aupa Moeketsi of University of Pretoria during the PSL Promotion Playoff match between University of Pretoria and Swallows FC at ABSA Tuks Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

University of Pretoria head coach Tlisane Motaung is confident they can manage to control proceedings in the PSL playoffs in their last two games as they hope to get promotion to the DStv Premiership. 

AmaTuks are currently on top of the log standings in the playoffs, ahead of Swallows by a one-goal difference. Both teams have managed to get four points, getting a win and draw in their opening two games. Cape Town All Stars are part of the mini-league and they are rock bottom with zero points after two games.

Motaungs side played to a goalless draw against Swallows at the Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

Playing against Swallows was going to be difficult. They want to stay in the Premiership and we want to get promoted, said Motaung.

It wasnt going to be easy. One has to give credit to the boys. They stuck in and fought. A draw is a fair result,he said. 

The playoffs have now reached the return fixture stage. AmaTuks are left with two games; a home game on Wednesday against All Stars at the Tuks Stadium at 3pm, and their last match will be away at Swallows on June 15. 

For Tuks to have a realistic chance of making it to the top flight, they will need six or four points and a superior goal difference. Motaung is well aware of what they need to do and he is confident they will remain in pole position until the race to the Premiership is over.

The possibility is there; its in our hands, said Motaung on his teams prospect of being promoted. 

Our next match is All Stars at home, which will be a difficult match. As long as we keep on pushing, well see what comes.

Union concerned as nearly 50 PSL players lose jobs in a week

The mass exodus of players from different PSL teams has divided opinion as some feel clubs are being unfair to some players, while others commend ...
Sport
8 hours ago

How NFD honed Mayo into Bafana potential

In 2018 Khanyisa Mayo was nowhere near the top, playing reserve league football with SuperSport United while his under-20 national team buddies such ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Pirates legends not surprised by Davids parting ways with the club

Former Orlando Pirates players Tonic Chabalala and Edward “Magents” Motale are not surprised that the club has parted ways with co-coach Fadlu Davids ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast make winning start under new coach

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast beat Zambia 3-1 at home on Friday to hand new coach Jean-Louis Gasset a winning start to his tenure.
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings