Pirates legend Moloi tips Benni McCarthy for the coaching job

Moloi added that Pirates’ season was mixed.

“It was a mixed season with mixed emotions, especially after the team reached the Caf Confederation Cup final. It tells you that towards the end of the season, the coaches could come up and strike a balance of how to select the team and get the team to play good football, as we witnessed.

“The only thing is that during the start of the season, I think they were still trying to feel who are the right players they can use. I was impressed with the last two games of the Confed final, players raised their hands and showed they can carry the team forward.”

Moloi also weighed in on the issue of striker Gabadinho Mhango who was frozen out by the club.

“Another thing that left a question mark was how they handled the Mhango situation. The boy had already proven at Afcon he is one of the best strikers. It is just man management on how they could have gone about it.

“Use the player, let him play and give us the results and then deal with whatever off the field antics he was prone to be doing. Let him come in and help, for the cup final I just feel that had they used him we would be talking maybe a different story.”

TimesLIVE