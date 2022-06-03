'Stiga': Khama Billiat 'a bit lucky to survive the chop' at Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat was “a bit lucky to survive the chop” at Kaizer Chiefs, says former Amakhosi star Stanton “Stiga” Fredericks.

Billiat, the 31-year-old 2015-2016 PSL footballer of the season and key attacker in Mamelodi Sundowns' 2016 Caf Champions League-winning team, has blown decidedly hot and cold since joining Chiefs in 2018.

Yet he was not among the list of eight late-20 and 30-somethings released by Chiefs as they take a broom to their squad after seven hellish seasons without silverware.

Fredericks said the arrival of Billiat's ex-Sundowns partner in crime Keagan Dolly in the past season pushed the Zimbabwean to his best campaign at Amakhosi — scoring eight goals in 27 DStv Premiership games. That, along with his undoubted class, was what probably saw Billiat retained.

“You know, personally I rate Billiat. I think wherever he plays that team will be better. I think the only question over Billiat is that when he wants to play, he will play,” Fredericks said.

“So I think he's a bit lucky to survive the chop, if he's going to. Because it's not about his quality — that's never been in question. It is how much does he want to shine?

“I think this season he had a decent season. He contributed to the team. I think the arrival of Keagan Dolly has pushed Billiat and he had a solid performance.

“And I think next season he can just get better.”

Chiefs have not clarified yet if they will be culling more players in the 2022-2023 preseason as a new regime of young head coach Arthur Zwane and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr aim for drastic action to bring back silverware.

Billiat's class, though, seems to have preserved him as part of the plans.

