Sundowns’ record-breaking Denis Onyango targets league title No 10

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is targeting the perfect 10 next season.

Onyango is the most decorated player when it comes to DStv Premiership titles with nine, and he is targeting another league winner’s medal next season to make it 10.

The 37-year-old, who was the Confederation of African Football's 2016 African-Based Player of the Year, won three league titles with SuperSport United and is sitting on six with the Brazilians, who are dominating on the domestic front.

“It is always good to win things, break records and inspire the youngsters. Of course I didn’t will all the nine league titles here. I won six with Sundowns and three with SuperSport United,” the veteran said.