Gomes savours second-biggest match, renewing rivalry with Mosimane

SA’s top referee Victor Gomes says Monday night’s Caf Champions League final between Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Wydad Athletic of Morocco will be the second-biggest match of his career.

Gomes, 39, spoke to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE before jetting out of SA on Friday to handle the final at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco (8pm Morocco time, 9pm in SA), where he will renew a rivalry and friendship with Ahly’s ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Gomes’s biggest game he blew was this year's Africa Cup of Nations final, in which Sadio Mane’s Senegal beat the Egypt of Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah on penalties in Yaounde, Cameroon, in February.

Ahly are looking to win a third successive Champions League title, a record that would stand alongside that of Mosimane becoming the first coach to win three in a row. Ahly had protested about playing the final in Wydad’s back yard but their case was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sports early last week.

Gomes was chosen by Fifa to be among the six African referees to handle matches at the World Cup in Qatar in November and December.

“I think every referee has these opportunities and it’s about what you make of them,” he said of his successful career. “I have a responsibility to my country, to my family and to my colleagues to go and raise the flag.