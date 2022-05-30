×

Soccer

Tuks take initiative in playoffs with key away win

Midfield maestro Makhubu fires up Tshwane side

30 May 2022 - 10:40
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Wonderboy Makhubu of University of Pretoria and Azola Ntsabo of Cape Town All Stars during the PSL Promotion Playoff match between Cape Town All Stars and University of Pretoria at Athlone Stadium on May 29, 2022 in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Image: Ashley Vlotman

The University of Pretoria began their quest to the DStv Premiership with a 3-1 win over Cape Town All Stars in the PSL playoff at Athlone Stadium yesterday. 

Goals from Samuel Julies, Thabang Sibanyoni, and Wonderboy Makhubu secured the win, while All Stars got a consolation goal through Sirgio Kammies.

The game began with high intensity, showing that the playoffs are a level above the regular season of the GladAfrica Championship. Stars tried to take control of the game but looked uncomfortable on the pitch.

University of Pretoria said during the week they would not change their tactical approach for the playoffs. They stuck to their two offensive forms, attacking with long balls to their two frontmen, Makhubu and  Sibanyoni, or playing with their wing back Sanele Barns and Siyanda Msani. 

Their goals in the first half were a reflection of their attacking philosophy, the key to both goals being Makhubu. For the first, Makhubu controlled a long from midfield, passing it to Barns, who then cut back the ball and it was met by Julies who hit it to the top right corner of the goal. The second goal came in identical form. A cleared ball from Aupa Moeketsi landed on Makhubu, who eliminated the Stars defence with a through ball to Sibanyoni who put the ball behind keeper Kyle Peters. 

Alan Freese’s team tried to get back in the game. Their main attacking outlet was on their right-hand side via Kammies but they found it hard to penetrate a compact AmaTuks defence.

Chasing the game, Stars came out with more intent in the second half. Kammies made it his responsibility to bring back his side, and he did cut the lead to one goal when his powerful header from a Micheal Morton cross bounced off AmaTuks goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa’s hands and into the back of the net to make it 2-1. 

Makhubu completed his man-of-the-match performance with a bouncing header past Peters from a Barns delivery. 

