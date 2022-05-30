Bucs must score five goals to qualify for Confed Cup

SuperSport United have all to play for as they aim to maintain their brilliant top eight record when they host Orlando Pirates in the last league game of the season at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (6pm).

SuperSport have qualified for the top eight for 21 seasons running. The ninth-placed SuperSport need a win against third-spot-chasing Pirates to stretch their great top-eight finish record. On the other hand, the Buccaneers need five unanswered goals in this tie to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup, a competition they lost in the final a few days ago.

SuperSport caretaker coach Andre Arendse sounded satisfied about the fact that their top eight fate was in their own hands.

“The final game coming up against Pirates is massive in a sense that Pirates are a fantastic club but it’s also massive because it’s a must win for us. As it stands, we sit just outside the top eight but the fact that it [their top eight finish dream] is in our own hands eases the pressure [while] at the same time it increases the focus level that we need against a team like Pirates,” said Arendse.

Pirates are surely demoralised heading into this tie after squandering a two-goal lead to eventually draw 2-2 at home to Royal AM on Friday. The stalemate against Thwihli Thwahla meant Pirates would no longer finish as runners-up, which was their initial ambition as it would have seen them qualify for the Champions League.

Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids is optimistic they can score five goals tonight.

“We will try to score five goals against SuperSport United, we have to be positive. We have nothing to lose and let’s have that positive attitude to try to win and score as many goals as possible. It’s a game that we have to go on an all-out attack. We need to score five goals to be able to stand a chance of getting third position. So, it’s an all-out attack game,” said Davids.