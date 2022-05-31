Zwane's statement of intent in Kwinika, Du Preez signings

The Arthur Zwane era has taken off at Kaizer Chiefs with the signings of Zitha Kwinika and Ashley du Preez from Stellenbosch confirmed. The duo will officially join on July 1.

The two had been the talk of the town for most of the DStv Premiership as they were the standout performers at an exciting Stellies team that finished in fourth place under the guidance of Steve Barker.

Kwinika has been a journeyman in the PSL. After things did not work out at Chiefs as a youth player, he went on to join Chippa United, Thanda Royal Zulu and Bidvest Wits before finally settling at Stellenbosch.

At the Western Cape side, he came of age, becoming the captain and a regular feature in the team. This season he played 27 games.

“I’m grateful for Stellenbosch, especially coach Steve Barker, CEO Rob Benadie but importantly my teammates," said Kwinika. "They helped me become a better player, so I am quite grateful to the team and everyone involved in the backroom staff. I also want to thank the supporters for the love they showed me.

"Even though I am looking forward to the new challenge that lies ahead of me I will always represent the Winelands wherever I go because they helped me to grow and become a better player, a better individual, and a better human being."

Attacker Du Preez is expected to add spark to the AmaKhosi front unit. The 24-year-old scored nine goals this season for Stellenbosch.

“It’s never an easy decision leaving a club like Stellenbosch, a town that's given me so much, a community that’s given me so much. I want to thank the management, the coaching staff, Garth le Roux and Rob Benadie. I want to thank them for supporting me. I want to thank the community for supporting me through thick and thin," said Du Preez.

Stellies CEO Benadie said they could not stand in the way of Du Preez when Amakhosi came knocking.

“Ashley is a top talent and while we would have loved to keep him at our club for his entire career – that is just not always possible or the right thing to do. He has given us great service and we wish him only the very best with his move," said Benadie.