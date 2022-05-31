Wydad land the decisive punches on Ahly to lift Champions League trophy

Wydad Casablanca played smart, taking their chances, controlling the parts of the game that mattered and making full use of their controversial home advantage to win Monday night's intense Caf Champions League final 2-0 against Al Ahly.

Ahly had taken the Confederation of African Football's choice of Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but lost the case. Perhaps they lost the match there too.

The noise levels of the Wydad support were a big factor for the Moroccan club, whose goals came from a brace by Zouheir El-Moutaraji in the 15th and 48th minutes. The superb organisational qualities of Wydad coach Walid Regragui's defensive structure, and deadliness preying on the chances they created even with far less possession, were the others.

Egyptian giants Ahly and their coach Pitso Mosimane were left disappointed in their quest for a record-breaking third successive Champions League title.

There was to be no title No.11 for Ahly. Wydad lifted their third Champions League trophy, adding to successes in 1992 and 2017.