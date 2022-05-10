×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

New coach must not bin Chiefs’ style of play, Zwane says

Caretaker tactician wants local coach to take over

10 May 2022 - 07:22
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Interim coach Arthur Zwane during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants FC at FNB Stadium.
Interim coach Arthur Zwane during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants FC at FNB Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane has entreated the club to go for someone who will not change the style of play hes introduced since taking over, preferring a local, should they not retain him.

Zwanes enterprising style of play was in full swing when Chiefs held their own in a 1-all draw against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium over the weekend. Phathutshedzo Nange scored for Chiefs, cancelling out Aubrey Modibas screamer. Amakhosi had a chance to bag maximum points late in the game when they won a penalty but the Brazilians keeper Reyaad Pieterse saved the spot-kick by Keagan Dolly.

Under previous coaches like Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter, Amakhosi hardly displayed resourcefulness in their play. Zwane, who replaced the last-mentioned trainer on a caretaker basis last month having been his deputy, doesnt want the club to hire a tactician who will discard the style of play hes instilled. 

Whether someone is going to come in or not, Kaizer Chiefs come first. We should have a way of playing as a club and whoever is going to come in isnt going to come and change things. He should just do things the way Kaizer Chiefs do things, said Zwane.

We need to empower our own people. We have to groom our own coaches. Local coaches understand where these players come from. Were dealing with sensitive issues here in this country and a lot of people take things for granted... they dont know where these boys [the players] come from. You have to know where these boys come from.

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi also reserved special praise for Zwane and his assistant Dillon Sheppard, admiring how they had transformed Chiefs style in a short space of time.

I must say it, it has been such a long time since I last saw such an interesting match between Chiefs and Sundowns. It was a very good game of football. Both teams were willing to take some risks. Chiefs played a type of football I can guarantee you it can easily bring supporters back into stadiums. Theres a lot that Arthur and Dillon have done with this team, said Mngqithi. 

Ncikazi warns Bucs against complacency in return leg

Orlando Pirates may seemingly have one foot in the CAF Confederation Cup final following their 2-0 victory against Al Ahly Tripoli in the semifinal ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Kaizer Chiefs reach settlement with PSL, high court case will be dismissed

Kaizer Chiefs and the National Soccer League (NSL) have reached a settlement regarding two matches the club failed to honour in December.
Sport
17 hours ago

Mosimane on verge of greatness as third Champions title in a row beckons

With Al Ahly’s 4-0 semifinal first leg win against ES Setif on Saturday Pitso Mosimane remains on track for a record that would set him apart in ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Sundowns and Amakhosi fans weigh in on latest DStv Premiership match

Supporters said both sides missed opportunities after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Sport
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...