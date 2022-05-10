New coach must not bin Chiefs’ style of play, Zwane says

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane has entreated the club to go for someone who will not change the style of play he’s introduced since taking over, preferring a local, should they not retain him.

Zwane’s enterprising style of play was in full swing when Chiefs held their own in a 1-all draw against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium over the weekend. Phathutshedzo Nange scored for Chiefs, cancelling out Aubrey Modiba’s screamer. Amakhosi had a chance to bag maximum points late in the game when they won a penalty but the Brazilians keeper Reyaad Pieterse saved the spot-kick by Keagan Dolly.

Under previous coaches like Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter, Amakhosi hardly displayed resourcefulness in their play. Zwane, who replaced the last-mentioned trainer on a caretaker basis last month having been his deputy, doesn’t want the club to hire a tactician who will discard the style of play he’s instilled.

“Whether someone is going to come in or not, Kaizer Chiefs come first. We should have a way of playing as a club and whoever is going to come in isn’t going to come and change things. He should just do things the way Kaizer Chiefs do things,” said Zwane.

“We need to empower our own people. We have to groom our own coaches. Local coaches understand where these players come from. We’re dealing with sensitive issues here in this country and a lot of people take things for granted... they don’t know where these boys [the players] come from. You have to know where these boys come from.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi also reserved special praise for Zwane and his assistant Dillon Sheppard, admiring how they had transformed Chiefs’ style in a short space of time.

“I must say it, it has been such a long time since I last saw such an interesting match between Chiefs and Sundowns. It was a very good game of football. Both teams were willing to take some risks. Chiefs played a type of football I can guarantee you it can easily bring supporters back into stadiums. There’s a lot that Arthur and Dillon have done with this team,” said Mngqithi.