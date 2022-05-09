Kobola optimistic after Baroka get heroic point at Chippa

Despite odds stacked against Baroka, interim coach Vincent Kobola remains hopeful that they will avoid automatic relegation from the DStv Premiership with the season coming to an end in two weeks.

With two matches left, Baroka find themselves staring relegation in the face as they remain bottom of the table with 22 points from 28 games, two behind Swallows.

Their remaining two matches are against SuperSport United at home on Saturday, before facing Maritzburg United away on May 21.

After playing to a thrilling 2-2 draw with Chippa United on Saturday, Kobola is aware that securing six points in those remaining matches is non-negotiable if they are to avoid automatic relegation.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. Chippa played well. They were also not safe as they were fighting against relegation and we are also fighting,” Kobola told the club's media department after the game.

“I think we had the opportunity to wrap the game up but unfortunately we conceded in the last dying minutes, which didn’t help our cause. But we take the point. One point is better than nothing."

After taking a 2-1 lead through Decide Chauke in the second half, Bakgaga failed to hold on as they conceded late in stoppage time through Thokozani Sekotlong for a share of the points.

That left Kobola disappointed as he felt they should have managed the game well in that time.

“We will have another day to fight. We have two more games to play, which are SuperSport United at home and the last game against Maritzburg United,” he said.

Fixtures (all at 3pm)

Saturday: Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Tuks; Galaxy v Gallants, Mbombela; Swallows v Chippa, Dobsonville; Baroka v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba; CPT City v AmaZulu, Cape Town; Sekhukhune v Chiefs, Ellis Park; Arrows v Royal, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.