×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Shock as SuperSport blacks out relegation games

Channel played irrelevant repeats as Baroka stunned Arrows

06 May 2022 - 08:12
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
SuperSport irked football-loving subscribers when it failed to broadcast three crucial Premiership games this week.
SuperSport irked football-loving subscribers when it failed to broadcast three crucial Premiership games this week.
Image: Philip Maeta

SuperSport, a pay-TV channel owned by Premier Soccer League (PSL) title sponsor DStv, irked football-loving subscribers when it failed to broadcast three crucial Premiership games this week.

On Tuesday, SuperSport didn't bother to show the match between relegation-threatened Swallows and AmaZulu at Dobsonville Stadium.

This game was important as Swallows are trying to escape relegation. Instead, SuperSport broadcast a synchronised match between champions-elect Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune on the channel dedicated to PSL football, SuperSport PSL (202) on Tuesday.

However, given the importance of the Swallows game in the relegation battle, the pay-TV station should have squeezed the game on SuperSport Variety 3 (208), a secondary PSL home on DStv, angry subscribers felt.

To the further surprise of football lovers, on the day of the Swallows game, Variety 3 showed a repeat of English Championship tie between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United, which holds no relevance to the SA football market.

As if blatantly ignoring vital games on Tuesday wasn't enough, SuperSport pulled another blackout stunt, failing to show either of the 5pm games on Wednesday. Baroka, who are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the log, gave themselves a lifeline in the relegation tussle by beating Golden Arrows 1-0 but that game wasn't televised, nor was Chippa's drew at home to Cape Town City. Chippa are fourth from bottom while City are chasing second spot. 

During the Baroka vs Arrows and Chippa-City games, SuperSport PSL showed a repeat of Monday's game between TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates. On channel 208, it played the Fairbreak Invitational T20 opening ceremony.

When contacted for comment on Thursday, SuperSport senior communications manager Clinton van der Berg asked for the questions to be emailed but by the time of going to print he hadn't provided an explanation of how the channel chooses its schedule.

Richards Bay not worried about AmaTuks as they focus on Sporting

Richards Bay coach Pitso Dladla says they will solely focus on their clash against TS Sporting on Sunday at the Kabokweni Stadium at 3pm.
Sport
1 hour ago

Maritzburg plan to capitalise on home games

Maritzburg United will be looking to build on their famous victory against Royal AM when they visit Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership match at ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Kerr still positive despite odds stacked against Birds

As hopeful as he is that he'll save Swallows from relegation, coach Dylan Kerr has narrated how their three remaining matches are difficult in ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Mngqithi reckons Zwane and Sheppard have improved Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi sees some positives from Kaizer Chiefs under interim coach Arthur Zwane and is encouraged with the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...