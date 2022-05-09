Hillary Gardee murder accused choose not to apply for bail

The accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case have decided not to opt for bail, according to the prosecution.

Earlier the family spoke outside the Nelspruit magistrate’s court where three men arrested in connection with her murder made their first appearance.

The three face charges of rape, murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder, defeating the ends of justice, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The family is here to see the [alleged] killers of their daughter. We don’t want to entertain any speculation about their identities or whether they have links to the family. We’ll see them when they appear in court,” said family and EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

He said police investigations were continuing and the possibility of more arrests could not be ruled out.