Kerr still positive despite odds stacked against Birds

As hopeful as he is that he'll save Swallows from relegation, coach Dylan Kerr has narrated how their three remaining matches are difficult in different ways.

The Birds stare relegation right in the face, languishing second from bottom on the standings. Kerr's charges face SuperSport at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm). They will then host fellow relegation candidates Chippa United the following Saturday, before wrapping up their campaign against Kaizer Chiefs away on May 21.

"I believe we can do it, I have always said we'd do it. We've got nine points to play for. The remaining games are all difficult. We've got SuperSport...Andre [Arendse, who's a caretaker coach at SuperSport] is in charge for now and he wants the job, so he'll be looking at getting results,'' Kerr, who saved teams like Black Leopards, Baroka and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the past, explained.

"Chippa will be looking to come here [at Dobsonville Stadium] and look to frustrate us...catch us on the counter and then we've got Chiefs on the final day."

Baroka's 1-0 win over Golden Arrows on Wednesday means Swallows could find themselves bottom should they lose all their remaining games and Bakgaga manage just four points from possible nine in their last three outings.

Meanwhile, SuperSport keeper Boalefa Pule is of the view that if they can play the way they finish against Stellies when they face Swallows they stand a good chance of getting a result. Pule only started their last game against Stellenbosch, that ended goalless on Tuesday, because first-choice shot-stopper Ronwen Williams is injured, having been stretchered off in their goalless draw against Marumo Gallants last Saturday.

"Against Stellenbosch, we had a good last 15 minutes. If we can start the game against Swallows like we ended against Stellenbosch, I believe we can get a positive result. It's going to be a difficult game because of Swallows' position on the log. We're also fighting to remain in top-eight, so it's going to be war,'' said Pule.