Zwane confident Chiefs will finish as runners-up

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane is mindful that making wholesale of changes at this stage of the campaign would be disastrous.

Having been the deputy all along, Zwane assumed the head coaching role when Chiefs fired Stuart Baxter three weeks ago. Zwane's mettle will be put to the toughest test yet when Amakhosi face Mamelodi Sundowns, who've already bagged the title, at FNB Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).

"At this time of the season you manage more than anything else because there's no way you can change things drastically unless you're asking for problems,'' Zwane told the media at the club's headquarters in Naturena yesterday.

Amakhosi's 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants on Tuesday, combined with unfavourable results of the teams ahead of them in the table in Royal AM and Cape Town City a day later, revived their hope to finish second and qualify for the CAF Champions League. Zwane is positive they'll finish as runners-up and return to the Champions League, highlighting their status oblige them to be always in the intercontinental premier club tournament.

"It's still open for us. Other teams are also doing us favours to still challenge for the second spot. Royal AM lost [to Maritzburg United] and Cape Town City drew [at Chippa United], it's in our hands now and we just have to keep our minds positive. It looks positive so far,'' stated Zwane.

"Every season Kaizer Chiefs should be playing Champions League, why? Because of the support base they have and because of the history. If this team doesn't play Champions League, that affects the country as a whole.''

Zwane also weighed in on his chances of retaining the job on full-time basis, insisting the most important thing was the club, not him.

Former AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy and ex-Al Ahly assistant coach Cavin Johnson are some of the names that have been linked to the Amakhosi coaching post.

"We have to start now to prepare for next season. Should we not take over, whoever comes in, must find pillars in place. There should be a team that's going to compete next season, that's what is very important for us. It's not about Arthur Zwane or coach Dillon [Sheppard], it's about now and the future,'' stated Zwane.