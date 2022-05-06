×

Soccer

Mngqithi reckons Zwane and Sheppard have improved Chiefs

‘Already you see the style of play is totally different’

06 May 2022 - 07:43
Neville Khoza Journalist
Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi sees some positives from Kaizer Chiefs under interim coach Arthur Zwane and is encouraged with the progress they are making.

Despite having won only once since he took over from Stuart Baxter last month, Mngqithi feels the Amakhosi are starting to play good football.

“I think Arthur and Dillon [Sheppard] have done a very good job. Also encouraged by the fact that they really bringing in youngsters that have done very well in the previous season,” Mngqithi told reporters yesterday.

"Players like [Nkosingiphile] Ngcobo have already shown that they are ready to showcase their talent at the highest level.

“When you see all these players that are coming back, already you see the style of play is totally different. They are building from the back. They are very adventurous. If you check their average passes, they have improved."

Sundowns will meet Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday, having already clinched the league title, but Mngqithi insists they are going all out to make sure they win this game with pride at stake.

“With all the respect, we are playing a big team. We must always humble ourselves and respect them because they are coming from a very good performance against Gallants,” he said. “And that will gear them up for a serious contest."

