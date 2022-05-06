Winning remaining games will save us from axe – Kobola

After enjoying a perfect start with a victory over Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, Baroka interim coach Vincent Kobola is demanding consistency from his side in their remaining three matches.

Kobola is aware that only victories at this stage will be enough for his side to keep their chances of survival alive. Despite that 1-0 victory over Arrows, Baroka remained at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table but had closed the gap between them and 15th place side Swallows to two points.

And ahead of their must-win match against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow at 3pm, Kobola said he has worked on the players' mentality of playing without fear anymore.

“When the team is fighting relegation, they tend to panic and fear kicks in. So, I tried to calm them down, but I’m outside and they are inside,” Kobola told the media after their game.

“So I will like my senior players to come to the party and also, Jackson Mabokgwane made a difference for us [against Arrows]. The last three games will be tough, but we are prepared as you can see from this game.

“It has been a long time since we won a game and I’m happy for the boys because I can see the pressure and I can see the fear in their eyes ... and seeing them winning, I was happy. But we need to do it consistently.”

Kobola replaced Kgoloko Thobejane, who was demoted to the Diski Challenge and was pleased with his side's performance against Arrows and he hopes they will show more of the same tomorrow.

“It was a tough one, but we really put in the effort and worked hard, especially off the ball, which I’m happy about; also getting a clean sheet and finally scoring a goal,” he said.

“We scored two against Swallows and we let three in, but today [Wednesday] I’m happy with the organisation, especially from my back-four.”

Meanwhile, Chippa will be looking to bounce back to winning ways following their midweek goalless draw against Cape Town City at home.

Chippa coach Kurt Lentjies was pleased with his side's performance against City despite playing to a draw. “You can’t prepare much for that game in a couple of days and obviously we will do regeneration and get the guys back to Saturday’s game,” Lentjies said.

Fixtures

Today: SuperSport v Swallows, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm.

Tomorrow: Chippa v Baroka, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3pm; Gallants v Arrows, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, Moses Mabhida, 5pm; Stellenbosch v Maritzburg, Danie Craven, 5pm; Cape Town City v Galaxy, Cape Town, 7.30pm.

Sunday: Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB, 5.30pm.