Richards Bay not worried about AmaTuks as they focus on Sporting

Richards Bay coach Pitso Dladla says they will solely focus on their clash against TS Sporting on Sunday at the Kabokweni Stadium at 3pm.

Dladla's side occupies the top spot in the GladAfrica Championship, followed by the University of Pretoria, who are playing against Cape Town Spurs at the Athlone Stadium at the same time on Sunday.

With two games left in the season, the Natal Rich Boyz and AmaTuks are level on 50 points, separated by goal difference.

The Richards Bay mentor, though, is insisting his side's focus is on their affairs.

“What we are doing at the moment, we're concentrating a lot on our games. We respect the other club [Tuks], they're behind us on goal difference,” said Dladla.

“The most important thing is not to pay attention to what AmaTuks are doing. We have to control what we can control; if we can't control it, we let it go. We are concentrating on Sunday's game. If you focus on other people's matches you'll end up [not] focusing on yours. We'll just focus on how we play.

“Every game we are playing is for Richards Bay people. The whole club puts the people in front and wants them to have a club in the DStv Premiership,” he said.

Dladla is expecting a tough encounter on Sunday as their opponents are fighting to keep their status in the second tier. TS Sporting are in 15th place and have every chance of beating the drop should they get positive results.

“It's going to be a difficult game because they are fighting for survival and they have established form. The one who wants it more is the one who will win,” said Dladla.

“In this league when you're at the top it doesn't mean you're better than the bottom team, it's just that you had luck during the season, things went your way. All the clubs have good players.”

Fixtures

Sunday: (all times 3pm): Black Leopards v Venda Football Academy, Thohoyandou Stadium; JDR Stars v Pretoria Callies, Soshanguve Giant Stadium; Hungry Lions v Cape Town All Stars, Sivos Training Centre Stadium; TS Sporting v Richards Bay, Kabokweni Stadium; Cape Town Spurs v University of Pretoria, Athlone Stadium; Jomo Cosmos v Platinum City Rovers, Tsakane Stadium; Free State Stars v Polokwane City, Goble Park; Tshakhuma v Uthongathi, Peter Mokaba Stadium.