×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

The five who shone brightest in Downs' historic triumph

A look at the players who were key in landing title yet again

30 April 2022 - 10:53
Neville Khoza Journalist

In a season where Mamelodi Sundowns again dominated and broke records, we look at five players who were outstanding on their way to clinching a fifth successive Premiership title with four games to spare.

Denis Onyango..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...