Soccer

'Coaching fraternity on life support': Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena warns against unqualified coaches

But Chippa's assistant coach Morgan Mammila hits back saying some qualified coaches failed at Pirates

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 29 April 2022 - 15:51
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has warned against unqualified coaches.
UNFAZED Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has warned against unqualified coaches.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix/Gallo Images

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has warned clubs against allowing people to coach in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) without relevant qualifications.

Mokwena feels this phenomenon does not only hinder development of football in the country, but it is also a kick in the teeth to those who have gone out of their way to get their coaching badges.

“It’s very delicate question because I think the coaching fraternity in SA is on very, very serious life support machinery,” Mokwena said.

“I don’t hear a lot of us talking about it, but it’s not for me to discuss. But in the end, to be honest, it’s a sad reality.

“I see a lot of things that are happening and I ask myself if the coaching profession is really respected in this country?

“But look, we are here to talk about the Nedbank Cup and maybe one day we will discuss it,” said Mokwena ahead of their semifinal match against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday (7pm).”

The former Orlando Pirates coach feels this is an issue that can’t be left unaddressed as it makes a mockery of the profession.

“But I do expect maybe the media to be talking about some of these things. We are sitting in a position where, from a club licensing perspective, there are certain requirements that are needed to sit on the bench,” Mokwena said.

“And then we have a lot of things that are happening in our country, people just sit on the bench and just coach players. What does that say about the hours that some of us put in, working hard to get to this sort of level?

“I’m not sure whether or not we are getting younger because we feel that is the right thing to do or we are getting younger [because] we feel it’s cheaper labour. I’m not sure and I don’t know, it’s not for me to say. But the biggest disappointment is what I see every single day in our football space. It’s very sad.”

Though Mokwena didn’t mention any names of people or clubs, his concerns caught the attention of Chippa United general manager and now assistant coach Morgan Mammila.

In what is seen as responding to Mokwena, Mammila, who sat on the Chippa bench without any qualifications, in a series of tweets said he knows what he has achieved in football.

He accused Mokwena of misleading the media and supporters.

“I know what I have achieved in football. I started football at Castle League. Go to Sekhukhune region and ask about Maatlopo United, you will hear about Morgan Mammila. Baroka from ABC Motsepe to Premiership, my name is there. I’m not with big teams but I know what I’m doing,” Mammila tweeted.

