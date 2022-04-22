Beating Galaxy will boost our morale – Graham

Maritzburg United midfielder Travis Graham has urged his teammates to stay calm and use tomorrow’s DStv Premiership match against fellow strugglers TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium to win and restore their confidence.

The Team of Choice head into this fixture without registering a win in their last four matches, with the last time they won being on March 5 against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Two draws and two defeats are what they achieved, and with five matches remaining before the end of the season, Graham insists they are not panicking yet.

“The guys have been doing a lot of hard work and we have been trying to get our confidence back and the mood has been good,” Graham told the club media department.

“We are not panicking at the moment, we understand it is a cup final for us, so mentally we are prepared and so is physical. Hopefully, we are ready on matchday and come back with a good result.”

For them to return to winning ways, the 28-year-old feels they will need to have a fighting spirit as they cannot afford to lose to a team they are fighting with for survival.

“We just have to play for the badge. It is not easy looking at the teams below us, so once we understand that the club is more important than the name at the back, I think that’s going to make us win,” he said.

“Also having team spirit and fighting for each other like brothers is what is going to help us win the match. We need everybody to support one another and put in an effort. Everyone has to come together not thinking about themselves but everyone at the club.

“That’s what we need to understand that we are not playing for ourselves but for the whole club here.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Arrows v Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Galaxy v Maritzburg, Mbombela, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Danie Craven, 5pm; Gallants v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.

Sunday: Swallows v Baroka, Dobsonville, 3pm; Royal v AmaZulu, 3pm.