Three key battles that could determine Bucs v Simba tie

Orlando Pirates would be hoping to use the home-ground advantage to overturn the deficit and advance to the CAF Confed Cup semifinal when they welcome Simba in the return leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (6pm).

The quarterfinal first leg ended 1-0 in favour of Simba in Tanzania, where Pirates decried the hostile reception and poor officiating. Sihle Ndebele picks three key battles that could determine the outcome of the tie in Soweto.

Serge Wawa v Kwame Peprah

Simba will be relying on the experience of 36-year-old centre-back Wawa to keep things tight at the back. The towering centre-back had a decent first leg where he managed to keep Peprah at bay, mainly using his sturdy physique to frustrate the Pirates striker, who's also athletic. Peprah, 21, should have learnt from the away leg how to outwit Wawa. Wawa's height also helps him to deal better with aerial balls but his lack of pace can easily give Peprah an edge.

Goodman Mosele v Jonas Mkude

Mosele's ability to keep it simple has seen him come up tops in many midfield of the battles he hass been involved in since cutting his teeth at Baroka in 2017. On the other hand, Mkude's unrivalled work rate has helped him establish himself as the Tanzanian national team's first-choice central midfielder. The 29-year-old is a hard-tackling anchorman who has stamina. Mosele, 22, wasn't in his element in the first leg as Mkude closed him down. Mkude hardly gave possession away.

Happy Jele v Pape Sakho

After conceding the fateful penalty in the first leg, Jele would be eager to redeem himself at Orlando Stadium. Jele did a stellar job to contain Simba attackers, especially Chris Mugalu, who's a traditional No 9. Seeing that Mugalu was struggling, Sakho, a natural winger, started to operate as a centre-forward and his skill and speed unsettled Jele. Pirates are also expected to welcome back their ever-reliable centre-back, Olisa Ndah, after missing the trip to Tanzania due to illness. Ndah's return is likely to help Jele find his rhythm as the pair have some telepathy.