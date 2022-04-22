Du Preez downplays Amakhosi rumours

Stellenbosch gem Ashley du Preez has maintained he's not paying attention to talk linking him to Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs will get a close-up view of Du Preez's talent when they face Stellies in a league match at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (5pm). The 24-year-old Stellies star who has scored seven goals and racked up three assists from 24 league outings this season, grabbed the solitary strike when Stellies stunned Chiefs 1-0 in the first round.

“I am happy where I am. I am more focused on Stellenbosch... I want to contribute for this team. So, I am not focused on rumours,” Du Preez said of the Amakhosi link.

It will be Stellies' first home game since the fans were allowed back in stadiums. Du Preez, who was born and bred in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch, is excited that he'll be playing in front of the crowd that supported him as a young lad growing up in the area.

“The return of fans means a lot to me. Growing up here in Idas Valley, the community supported me, so it's great to have them watching me again at Danie Craven Stadium. I promise that we'll give the fans a nice show.”

Meanwhile, SuperSport United utility defender Siyabonga Nhlapo has hailed the affect on the team of last week's 1-0 win over Chiefs, hoping the motivation they gained will carry them through until the end of the season. Matsatsantsa take on Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium at 7.40pm on Saturday.

“I think we can take what we did against Chiefs to our next game. That win got us to a positive mood and it boosted our confidence. It gave everybody a chance to breathe a bit. It was good to have a clean sheet as well. Now we aim to utilise the motivation to do well in all our remaining games,” Nhlapo said.