Arthur, Benni in the reckoning for Chiefs job?

Two names have been mooted as possible replacements for Stuart Baxter at Kaizer Chiefs.

Arthur Zwane, who served as Baxter's deputy alongside Dillon Sheppard, is favoured by fans to ascend the throne. The retired winger, who played for the club in his heyday, did a sterling job when Amakhosi fired Baxter's predecessor Gavin Hunt a few games before the end of last season amid league struggles. Zwane managed to inspire the side to secure eighth spot, having been flirting with relegation under Hunt. Zwane also guide Chiefs to the CAF Champions League final, having taken charge from the semifinals, before Baxter surprisingly ended up coaching in the decider they lost to Al Ahly last year.

Zwane, 48, also demonstrated his mettle when he won two of the three games Baxter missed owing to Covid-19 this season. During that time, Zwane used players Baxter hardly used, like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Daniel Akpeyi, winning even more plaudits from the Amakhosi faithful. As an interim measure he would be well suited.

Benni McCarthy is a high-profile coach who would fit in well with the Chiefs brand. Any big brand would want to associate themselves with Bafana Bafana's all-time top scorer and the only SA player who boasts a Uefa Champions League medal. McCarthy has also earned his stripes as a coach, helping AmaZulu achieve a historic top-two finish last season. However, many are still not convinced that McCarthy is ready for a big gig like Chiefs, as even at Cape Town City he fell victim to second-season syndrome. AmaZulu fired him last month, having struggled to mirror last season's exploits. He did not manage a single league win this year, losing two matches and drawing two before his axing. But in his defence, he had a weakened team in the second season as calls for the club hierarchy to beef up the squad fell on deaf ears.

He would be a long-term solution to an Amakhosi side who have won nothing for seven seasons, while sacking as many coaches.