Chippa Mpengesi withdraws from race for Safa presidency

Chippa United boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has withdrawn from the race for the SA Football Association (Safa) presidency.

In March, Mpengesi announced his intention to challenge Danny Jordaan for the top job at the national mother body’s elective congress scheduled for later this year.

His withdrawal would seem moot, though, due to a recent Safa constitutional change that prevents Premier Soccer League club bosses running for the association's presidency.

“When I decided to contest for the Safa elections in the upcoming congress it was never about getting the position at all costs, it was about working with all football leaders for the betterment of football development,” Mpengesi said on Thursday.

“I was pushed by my passion to be involved at grassroots level. It was about mobilising resources to equip football administrators for the betterment of the game.

“After careful consideration I decided to no longer contest the elections. I have taken a decision to continue to work with the Safa regions as I did in the past.

“I will seek to work with the Safa leadership that emerges on many programmes that are aimed at improving the lives of youngsters at ground level.”

While Mpengesi frames the decision as his own, in truth he could not have run after the amendment to the Safa constitution made at its ordinary congress on March 26.

“The Safa NEC also resolved that PSL clubs’ chairs cannot stand for presidency,” Mpengesi said.

“To all regions who have encouraged me to stand, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Be assured that I will continue to assist in football development in this country, working with you as football structures.”

TimesLIVE is informed that Mpengesi did not receive a nomination by Tuesday's deadline, though to what extent that was due to the constitutional amendment is unclear.